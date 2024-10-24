Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q3 Earnings, Stock Drops

Building envelope solutions provider Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) fell short of the market’s revenue expectations in Q3 CY2024, but sales rose 5.9% year on year to $1.33 billion. Its non-GAAP profit of $5.78 per share wasin line with analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy Carlisle? Find out in our full research report.

Carlisle (CSL) Q3 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $1.33 billion vs analyst estimates of $1.38 billion (3.3% miss)

Adjusted EPS: $5.78 vs analyst expectations of $5.82 (in line)

EBITDA: $367.9 million vs analyst estimates of $383.1 million (4% miss)

Gross Margin (GAAP): 38.6%, up from 37% in the same quarter last year

Operating Margin: 23.7%, in line with the same quarter last year

EBITDA Margin: 27.6%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 22%, down from 28.6% in the same quarter last year

Organic Revenue rose 2.9% year on year (-16.1% in the same quarter last year)

Market Capitalization: $21.16 billion

Company Overview

Originally founded as Carlisle Tire and Rubber Company, Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is a multi-industry product manufacturer focusing on construction materials and weatherproofing technologies.

Building Materials

Traditionally, building materials companies have built competitive advantages with economies of scale, brand recognition, and strong relationships with builders and contractors. More recently, advances to address labor availability and job site productivity have spurred innovation. Additionally, companies in the space that can produce more energy-efficient materials have opportunities to take share. However, these companies are at the whim of construction volumes, which tend to be cyclical and can be impacted heavily by economic factors such as interest rates. Additionally, the costs of raw materials can be driven by a myriad of worldwide factors and greatly influence the profitability of building materials companies.

Sales Growth

Examining a company’s long-term performance can provide clues about its business quality. Any business can put up a good quarter or two, but the best consistently grow over the long haul. Unfortunately, Carlisle’s 1.1% annualized revenue growth over the last five years was weak. This shows it failed to expand in any major way and is a rough starting point for our analysis.

Carlisle Total Revenue

We at StockStory place the most emphasis on long-term growth, but within industrials, a half-decade historical view may miss cycles, industry trends, or a company capitalizing on catalysts such as a new contract win or a successful product line. Carlisle’s history shows it grew in the past but relinquished its gains over the last two years, as its revenue fell by 6.1% annually.

Story Continues