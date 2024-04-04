CarGurus Inc (CARG) Chief Marketing Officer Dafna Sarnoff Sells Company Shares

On April 2, 2024, Dafna Sarnoff, the Chief Marketing Officer of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG), sold 8,602 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers.

Over the past year, Dafna Sarnoff has sold a total of 19,175 shares of CarGurus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for CarGurus Inc shows that there have been no insider buys and six insider sells over the past year.

Shares of CarGurus Inc were trading at $22.75 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.442 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 126.28, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.345 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $20.50, indicating that CarGurus Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

