Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) released its second-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.1% to US$103 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$57b and statutory earnings per share of US$1.43 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Cardinal Health is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Cardinal Health are now predicting revenues of US$226.8b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 4.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 124% to US$5.88. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$226.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.70 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$111, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cardinal Health at US$133 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$93.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.6% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.5% annually. So it's pretty clear that Cardinal Health is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cardinal Health's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Cardinal Health analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Cardinal Health that you need to be mindful of.

