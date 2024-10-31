Car deliveries halted amid fears motor finance scandal is ‘bigger than PPI’

Carmakers including Honda and BMW have temporarily halted sales to customers in recent days as the industry grapples with a motor finance scandal that lawyers have warned will be “bigger than PPI”.

Honda last weekend ordered showrooms not to deliver vehicles bought via financing deals following a shock court ruling on commissions paid to car salesmen.

BMW also told dealerships to pause, although both companies have since resumed deliveries using interim arrangements.

It comes after banks, car manufacturers and dealers flew into a panic on Friday when Court of Appeal judges ruled that commission fees added to financing deals – a standard arrangement used for decades – were in fact unlawful.

The decision effectively overruled previous guidance issued by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and plunged the car industry into crisis.

The Government confirmed on Thursday it was ramping up efforts to stem the crisis, saying it was working closely with regulators and the industry to “understand the impact” of the judgement.

Treasury officials are understood to have held calls with bank representatives on Thursday afternoon to discuss the implications of the ruling.

It follows an urgent meeting between the Treasury, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Finance and Leasing Association, which represents lenders, on Tuesday.

Amid the uncertainty, several lenders have temporarily paused deal-making as lawyers prepare to launch potentially massive lawsuits against them. Deliveries have also been halted to prevent pre-agreed financing agreements coming into force.

‘Rules have literally changed overnight’

A spokesman for Honda said on Thursday: “Following [the] Court of Appeal judgement, Honda Financial Services took the decision to pause funding finance business in order to assess this ruling.

“We have now had time to review the situation and have been able to put in place interim measures to allow us to resume the funding of all finance business.”

Car dealers generally receive commissions from banks or other lenders when they act as middlemen to sell vehicles to customers using financing arrangements.

The level of commission is often baked into the rates of interest charged but is often not itemised.

The Court of Appeals ruling threatens to upend this business model because it found that deals were illegal unless the level of commission had been fully disclosed.

In response, Honda was one of several dealer networks and car manufacturers that this week imposed temporary measures to halt vehicle deliveries.

Many have since introduced new systems that fully disclose commission or halting payment altogether, allowing them to resume more normal business operations.

Story Continues