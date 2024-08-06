CapitaLand India Trust (SGX:CY6U) Posted Healthy Earnings But There Are Some Other Factors To Be Aware Of

Despite posting some strong earnings, the market for CapitaLand India Trust's (SGX:CY6U) stock hasn't moved much. Our analysis suggests that shareholders have noticed something concerning in the numbers.

Check out our latest analysis for CapitaLand India Trust

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand CapitaLand India Trust's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from S$167m worth of unusual items. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. We can see that CapitaLand India Trust's positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to June 2024. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit a poor guide to underlying earnings power.

ADVERTISEMENT

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On CapitaLand India Trust's Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, CapitaLand India Trust's large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. For this reason, we think that CapitaLand India Trust's statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. Nonetheless, it's still worth noting that its earnings per share have grown at 19% over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. If you'd like to know more about CapitaLand India Trust as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for CapitaLand India Trust (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Story continues

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of CapitaLand India Trust's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com