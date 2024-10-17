Capital gains tax raid will kill investing, Rachel Reeves warned

Rachel Reeves has voiced support for aligning capital gains levy with income tax rates - Tolga Akmen/EPA

An increase in capital gains tax (CGT) risks pushing a generation of investors to extinction, Britain’s biggest stockbroker has warned.

The Government is thought to be on the verge of raising CGT rates in the Budget as part of a £40bn plan to shore up the public finances, and with property investors likely to be exempt from these changes, the full force of the Chancellor’s tax raid will come down on ordinary investors.

Hargreaves Lansdown has warned that increasing the rates without making any other reforms to CGT could “put people off investment altogether and erect another barrier to entry for new investors”.

Sarah Coles, of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We don’t want to see an arbitrary upping of the headline capital gains tax rate, which could simply put people off investment, and stop them from selling current assets.”

Faced with a “horrible tax bill” ordinary savers could well be deterred from investing their money and building financial resilience, which would “cause a whole host of other issues”.

Capital gains tax is levied on profits made from the sale of assets such as investment portfolios and second properties. Currently the charge is 10pc for basic rate taxpayers and 20pc for higher earners – rising to 18pc and 24pc respectively for second homes. No capital gains tax is due on profits below £3,000.

Rachel Reeves in 2018 voiced her support for aligning capital gains tax with income tax rates, which are much higher at 20pc, 40pc and 45pc.

Even with a more modest rise savers will pay thousands for prudently investing their money.

Under the current system a higher earner sitting on a £20,000 return would pay £3,400 in capital gains tax. However, a 5 percentage point increase in the capital gains tax rate would see them pay £4,250.

Meanwhile, raising the rate 10 percentage points from 20pc to 30pc would result in a capital gains tax charge of £5,100. If the same investor made £50,000 then a 30pc rate would add nearly £5,000 to their capital gains tax bill.

Currently a higher-rate taxpayer with investment profits of £50,000 would lose £9,400 to tax. But at a 25pc rate, this would be £11,750 and at 30pc this would be £14,100.

Investment company Abrdn joined the calls for a CGT rethink. Alastair Black, head of savings policy, said: “Higher rates may make gifting unpalatable for some, and assets heavy with gains may end up being stockpiled until death rather than gifted and risk a double tax charge of both capital gains tax and inheritance tax.”

Both Hargreaves Lansdown and Abrdn warned that the Government would hit savers hard if it raised rates without taking other measures.

Mr Black said capital gains tax should take into account inflation to offset the impact of higher rates: “We have had capital gains tax and income tax rates aligned before. However, previously there were mechanisms in place so that gains made because of inflation weren’t subject to tax.”

Ms Coles said if the Government did decide to increase capital gains tax rates then it should also restore the £3,000 tax-free allowance to its 2022 level of £12,300.

“The slashing of the annual allowance, so it’s now smaller than at any time since 1982, means ever-larger slices of the gain have been pushed into the realms of tax. If the rate of CGT increased, without any other changes, it would make the problem even worse.”

She added: “The tax environment should be built to encourage retail savers to invest for the long term, supporting investment in growing businesses and boosting long-term resilience.”

Reforms that discourage investment risk undermining the Government’s promises to boost British businesses. They would also go against the Financial Conduct Authority’s plans to get more savers investing amid concerns that many are losing out on stock market returns.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said in a speech in March: “For years, too much is held in cash by a customer base that exhibits a high level of inertia.

“That reduces savers’ returns and limits capital for productive investment in our economy.”

Recent analysis from Barclays suggests that UK adults hold £430bn of “possible investments” in cash savings.

The Prime Minister this week rejected speculation the Government could raise capital gains tax as high as 39pc.

“That’s getting to an area which is wide of the mark,” Sir Keir Starmer told Bloomberg when asked about the figure.

However, neither Sir Keir nor the Chancellor have ruled out increasing the rates.

A rate increase looks more likely following reports that Ms Reeves could be looking to raise £40bn in the Budget, mostly through tax rises. The £40bn figure is far more than the £22bn fiscal black hole the Chancellor claims to have inherited from the Conservatives.

About 350,000 investors pay capital gains tax every year when they sell assets such as second homes and investment portfolios.

Capital gains tax revenue is predicted to hit a record high of £23.5bn in 2028-29 due to rising asset prices, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility

A Treasury spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events.”