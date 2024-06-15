Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR0.0575

Capital Appreciation Limited's (JSE:CTA) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 1st of July to ZAR0.0575, with investors receiving 44% more than last year's ZAR0.04. This makes the dividend yield 6.8%, which is above the industry average.

Capital Appreciation's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Capital Appreciation was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 100% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.3% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Capital Appreciation Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.04 total annually to ZAR0.0825. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Capital Appreciation has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Capital Appreciation will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Capital Appreciation you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

