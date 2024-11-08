Capital allowances: what they are and how to claim them

Capital allowances are a useful tool to ensure more money goes into your business rather than to HMRC.

Both high and small costs can be classed as business expenses that help reduce your taxable profit, but it is also possible to get tax relief on larger spending and the value of certain items.

These are known as capital allowances and let you purchase items to specifically use for your business, such as tools, vehicles and machinery, as well as deducting a percentage of the value of certain assets from your profits each year.

They can assist the self-employed with cash flow management, ultimately helping your business grow.

Here is what you need to know.

What are capital allowances?

Capital allowances provide tax reliefs that businesses can claim on certain types of spending to encourage investment.

It typically applies to high-cost assets such as equipment, machinery, vehicles, and buildings. These allowances can be spread across several years.

Ian Dickinson, tax director at accountancy UHY Hacker Young, said: “By providing relief to capital expenditure, the allowances are designed to encourage investment and level the playing field across the country with equal entitlement to the same rateable relief.”

What can be claimed as a capital allowance?

Capital allowances are reliefs you get on investments you make in your business, known as “plant and machinery”.

Allowable expenses include:

Travel such as fuel, taxi and train fares.

Office costs including phone bills and stationery.

Costs of running your business premises.

A proportion of costs incurred by working from home such as your energy and broadband bills.

Clothing costs for uniforms, but not for office wear

Capital allowances can’t be claimed on everything, only on “qualifying expenditure.”

This is broadly split into plant, machinery and business vehicles.

What is considered plant and machinery?

Plant and machinery are items that provide a functional use to help you conduct your trade, such as a mobile phone.

Many self-employed people do not appreciate the scope of equipment they are able to claim relief on.

There is not a definitive list of what can qualify, but an accountant can help identify what counts and ensure you don’t fall foul of HMRC.

Steve Watts, tax partner at BDO, said: “Plant and machinery can include equipment such as computers and office furniture, machinery including a crane or mechanical excavator and business vehicles.

“It can also comprise certain integral features within a building such as a lift, heating system, electrical system or thermal insulation to an existing building.”

