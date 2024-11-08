Capital allowances: what they are and how to claim them

Capital allowances are a useful tool to ensure more money goes into your business rather than to HMRC.
Both high and small costs can be classed as business expenses that help reduce your taxable profit, but it is also possible to get tax relief on larger spending and the value of certain items.
These are known as capital allowances and let you purchase items to specifically use for your business, such as tools, vehicles and machinery, as well as deducting a percentage of the value of certain assets from your profits each year.
They can assist the self-employed with cash flow management, ultimately helping your business grow.
Here is what you need to know.
What are capital allowances?
Capital allowances provide tax reliefs that businesses can claim on certain types of spending to encourage investment.
It typically applies to high-cost assets such as equipment, machinery, vehicles, and buildings. These allowances can be spread across several years.
Ian Dickinson, tax director at accountancy UHY Hacker Young, said: “By providing relief to capital expenditure, the allowances are designed to encourage investment and level the playing field across the country with equal entitlement to the same rateable relief.”
What can be claimed as a capital allowance?
Capital allowances are reliefs you get on investments you make in your business, known as “plant and machinery”.
Allowable expenses include:
-
Travel such as fuel, taxi and train fares.
-
Office costs including phone bills and stationery.
-
Costs of running your business premises.
-
A proportion of costs incurred by working from home such as your energy and broadband bills.
-
Clothing costs for uniforms, but not for office wear
Capital allowances can’t be claimed on everything, only on “qualifying expenditure.”
This is broadly split into plant, machinery and business vehicles.
What is considered plant and machinery?
Plant and machinery are items that provide a functional use to help you conduct your trade, such as a mobile phone.
Many self-employed people do not appreciate the scope of equipment they are able to claim relief on.
There is not a definitive list of what can qualify, but an accountant can help identify what counts and ensure you don’t fall foul of HMRC.
Steve Watts, tax partner at BDO, said: “Plant and machinery can include equipment such as computers and office furniture, machinery including a crane or mechanical excavator and business vehicles.
“It can also comprise certain integral features within a building such as a lift, heating system, electrical system or thermal insulation to an existing building.”
How to make use of the annual investment allowance
The annual investment allowance (AIA) lets you claim up to £1m on certain plant and machinery spending during the accounting period of your business.
The full value of the item can be deducted from your profits, therefore lowering your tax bill. You can only claim AIA during the period you purchased the item.
It can be claimed on most plant and machinery, but not for business vehicles or items you bought before you started using them in your business.
Working out capital allowances
The way you work out capital allowances will depend on the item and how you use it.
The AIA may cover most initial expenses, although, as mentioned above, cars are excluded.
If you are using capital allowances to claim on plant and machinery, there is an 18pc tax relief rate.
There is a special rate pool relief of 6pc for parts of a building considered integral – known as “integral features.” This includes parts of the building such as lifts and air conditioning systems.
Business owners may be able to claim an allowance of 3pc on money you spend on buying, constructing or renovating some non-residential buildings.
Certain assets will also qualify for 100pc first year allowances after you have purchased them and HMRC lets you deduct the full cost from your profits before tax. This includes new electric cars, zero-emission goods vehicles and equipment for electric vehicle charging points.
What to be aware of
When working out the value, it is based on what the asset is worth on the open market, not necessarily what you paid for it.
If there is an item you also use outside the business, such as a car, you will also need to work out what proportion of the time it will be used privately and how much it will be used for business purposes, and then only get relief on this latter portion.
Mr Dickinson said: “Some people do claim in excess with purchases that they seek to justify as being primarily for the business, so be mindful of the repercussions of aggressively claiming.”
How to claim
Sole traders can claim capital allowances through a self-assessment tax return while partnerships use their own tax forms.
If you run a limited company, then you can include a separate capital allowance calculation in your company tax return.
Mr Dickinson said: “It is best practice to keep records of all items and share these with your accountant who can review what rates of allowances you can claim based on your tax returns.
“The best rate incentives are more focused on new equipment, so the system does encourage businesses to be proactive with purchasing new and claiming allowance quickly.”
The amount you can claim is deducted from your profits, reducing your tax bill.
Rather than using capital allowances, a smaller self-employed business – for example, a sole trader or partnership with turnover of £150,000 or less a year – may instead be able to use “cash basis” accounting and claim for certain expenditure as expenses against their income.
Capital allowances FAQs
What are integral features?
Integral features are parts of a building that cannot easily be removed.
This could include elements of your office such as lifts and escalators and lighting systems.
What are fixtures?
Similar to integral features, fixtures are part of a building or company premises so this could include fitted kitchens or fire alarms and CCTV.
When you purchase a building from a previous business owner you can only claim for integral features and fixtures that they previously claimed for so it is important to agree a value with the seller otherwise you may be unable to claim.
What happens when I purchase an asset but cannot get AIA?
If you can’t use the AIA then it may be worth checking if the asset such as a business car qualifies for other tax perks, such as the writing down allowances.
What’s the difference between capital allowances and depreciation?
Capital allowances and depreciation are two different accounting methods.
Business owners can use capital allowances to save tax when purchasing qualifying plant and machinery. The cost of the asset or some tax relief is taken off the total profit for the accounting period of a business.
In contrast, depreciation spreads the cost and value of an asset over its expected lifetime to turn it into an expense and reduce the tax bill each year.
Can capital allowances be claimed on investment property?
Capital allowances can be used on an investment property, but only for a furnished holiday lettings business or if the item is to be used in the common parts of a residential building such as a table in the hallway of a block of flats.
Can capital allowances be deferred or carried forward?
Depending on your profits, it may not always be worth using capital allowances.
Business owners can defer when they take capital allowances. It may be worth doing this if other allowances already cover most of your tax liability for the accounting period so your bill is spread out.
There is no limit on how long you can defer or carry forward capital allowances so it may be worth holding on until you have a large amount of profits and tax bill you want to reduce.
This could be risky though as it means missing out on initial allowances in the first year such as the AIA.
Can capital allowances create loss?
Depending on your claim, it is possible that the capital allowances are greater than your taxable profits or income, which would push you into a loss.
This is where careful tax planning is needed as a loss can be carried back for the previous 12 months of trading if the business was profitable. Alternatively, losses since April 2017 can be offset against future profits or income so it is worth getting help from an accountant.
Can capital allowances be ‘carried back’?
Unlike losses, capital allowances can’t be carried back so it is worth using them while you can at the right time and place for your business and growth plans.