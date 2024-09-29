Capital Allocation Trends At Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Dialog Group Berhad (KLSE:DIALOG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dialog Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM434m ÷ (RM9.1b - RM1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Dialog Group Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dialog Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dialog Group Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Dialog Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10.0% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Dialog Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 11% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Dialog Group Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Dialog Group Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 31% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dialog Group Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

