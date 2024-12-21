Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.07

The board of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of January, with investors receiving $0.07 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.3%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Canterbury Park Holding's Payment Could Potentially Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Canterbury Park Holding was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

EPS is set to fall by 1.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 32%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Canterbury Park Holding's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.25 total annually to $0.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Canterbury Park Holding's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Canterbury Park Holding's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Canterbury Park Holding's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Canterbury Park Holding is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Canterbury Park Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Canterbury Park Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

