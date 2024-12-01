Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 57% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Cantaloupe implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 9 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cantaloupe, beginning with the chart below.

NasdaqGS:CTLP Ownership Breakdown December 1st 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cantaloupe?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Cantaloupe already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cantaloupe's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:CTLP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2024

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 23% of Cantaloupe shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Hudson Executive Capital LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

