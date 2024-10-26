'I can't run a business like this': Why the WordPress row matters

One of the world's biggest web publishing platforms - used by a large chunk of the internet - is locked in a spat which is affecting thousands of businesses worldwide.

While most of the work WordPress is not seen by internet users, it says its behind-the-scenes web-building tools power 40% of the world's websites.

That means its disagreement with a company called WP Engine is causing disruption to the huge number businesses that rely on the two organisations to keep their websites running.

Tricia Fox, who runs an agency that manages about 70 websites - and is caught up in the row - told the BBC: "I can't run a business on this level of uncertainty."

The very wide use of WordPress makes it "crucial to the internet", according to Daniel Card, fellow of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT.

But that also means "its actions definitely have a big ripple effect online", he says - a ripple effect firms like Tricia Fox's are starting to really feel.

Source of the row

The row between the companies begins with the fact that WordPress has two sides: its non-profit organisation, called WordPress.org, and its profit-making arm, called Automattic.

WordPress.org makes its source code open, which mean anyone can use it to create and redistribute their own tools for free.

That's what WP Engine does to run a web hosting service.

But in return for the source code, WordPress expects those who use it to contribute to its maintenance, for example by fixing bugs and testing new features.

The boss of WordPress accuses WP Engine of failing to do so, going so far as to call it "a cancer to WordPress."

As a result, in late September, he banned WP Engine from using key parts of WordPress.

WP Engine rejects these claims.

"We are proud of our extensive contributions to the WordPress ecosystem," WP Engine wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Counting the cost

Caught in the middle of this row are the countless websites and blogs that rely on the two companies services.

People like Tricia Fox, who uses a WP Engine subsidiary to host the websites her company serves.

She now says she is "almost certain" to migrate her websites to a different host - a decision which she says is worth "tens of thousands of pounds" over the next few years.

She wants to move away from WP Engine because the fallout has resulted in dozens of hours of extra work for her staff - increasing costs for her business.

"The team don't know if it's going to work today or not," Ms Fox told the BBC.

Story Continues