Can't afford a home? Why becoming a landlord might be the best way to 'house hack.'

When Joe Christiano’s sister decided to move in with her partner, Christiano wanted to help. In the Bay Area, where they live, both rentals and purchases are prohibitively expensive – at one point the two women were looking at houses in the $800,000 range that had structural defects.

The search was dragging on when Christiano heard from an old high school friend. “He let me know he had a workshop for co-buying,” Christiano recalled. “I thought, maybe we can go in on this together.”

The high school buddy, Niles Lichtenstein, had launched a startup called Nestment, which helps priced-out would-be buyers achieve homeownership in unconventional ways. Nestment takes familiar methods of buying real estate and equips buyers with the tools – legal agreements, financing options, and so on – that make those arrangements both formal and accessible.

Most of Nestment’s clients buy a multi-family property and live in one part while renting out the other – or they “co-buy” – splitting the cost of a purchase with friends, family, or both.

Christiano’s extended family wound up checking both boxes. The house hunt led them to a duplex with long-standing tenants. His sister and her partners live upstairs and split the mortgage payment with Christiano and his wife.

“I wouldn't say owning a rental property is for everyone, but it had been intriguing to me in terms of a way to build generational wealth,” Christiano said.

Lichtenstein says the idea for Nestment came from his mother, a widowed immigrant who took in international grad students as boarders to pay the bills. And as housing – whether to rent or to buy – remains stubbornly inaccessible for increasing numbers of Americans, industry watchers say those old “house hacking” approaches are worth another look.

When rental income is taken into account, the cost to finance a multifamily property like a duplex or triplex is cheaper than buying a single-family house, Lichtenstein told USA TODAY.

“But you're also getting your mortgage and property taxes and expenses highly subsidized by the rent," he said. "So it creates a more sustainable path to homeownership. I really believe that for anyone who can't afford that single family home comfortably, this is the best step you can take.”

Fostering ownership

It's not just Silicon Valley startups that see value in helping arrange house hacks. All over the country, there are nearly 800 down payment assistance programs, mostly sponsored by cities, states, and counties, that help enable multifamily ownership.

“It's a priority for them to foster homeownership, especially among aspiring new buyers,” said Sean Moss, the executive vice president of product and operations at Down Payment Resource, an Atlanta-based company that tracks such programs.

