Cannabist Company Holdings Inc (CBSTF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating ...

Revenue: $115 million, down 8% from the second quarter.

Gross Margin: 38.2%, a decline of 35 basis points from the previous quarter.

Wholesale Revenue: Increased 2% sequentially to $19.5 million, representing 17% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA: $14 million, down from $17.5 million in Q2, with a margin of 13%.

Cash from Operations: Negative $18 million, compared to negative $3 million in Q2.

Capex: $1.5 million, primarily for retail locations in development.

Retail Locations: 73 active locations at the end of Q3.

Cash Balance: $31.5 million at the end of Q3, up from $22 million in Q2.

Divestiture Proceeds: $31 million received from Arizona and Eastern Virginia sales.

Target Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 20% by 2025.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Cannabist Company Holdings Inc (CBSTF) successfully completed the sale of assets in Arizona and Eastern Virginia, generating $105 million in proceeds.

The company is making significant progress in transforming its business model, with over half of the transformation completed.

Wholesale revenue increased by 2% sequentially to $19.5 million, despite divestitures in Virginia and Arizona.

The Ohio market transition to adult use has been successful, with volumes nearly doubling and a significant influx of new customers.

The company is targeting a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025, indicating a focus on improving profitability.

Negative Points

Revenue for the third quarter was down 8% from the second quarter, primarily due to the sale of businesses in Virginia and Arizona.

The company experienced a slight decline in gross margin, down 35 basis points to 38.2%.

Cash from operations was negative $18 million, a significant decline from previous quarters.

The Florida operations have been loss-making and continue to be a drag on adjusted EBITDA.

The company faces challenges from the 280E taxation model and limited access to investment capital.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the company's performance on a pro forma basis, considering the divestitures? A: Derek Watson, CFO: Without the impact of divestitures, our revenue would have been flat quarter over quarter. For Q4, we will see the full impact of these divestitures, including Florida. We are not ready to provide guidance yet, but once the Florida divestitures are complete, we will be in a better position to provide pro forma guidance.

Q: Did you offer any details on the EBITDA impact from the divestitures? A: Derek Watson, CFO: We did not provide specific details, but the quarter had a lot of noise due to the divestitures of high-margin businesses in Eastern Virginia and Arizona. We are still working through the loss-making Florida operations, and additional cost-cutting measures are being implemented in Q4.

