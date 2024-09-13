Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment Promotes Two Execs And Taps Third For Social Media Post

Candle Media’s Moonbug Entertainment, known for producing kids franchises like CoComelon and Blippi, has promoted two execs and hired a third in a social media role.

Katelynn Heil has been upped to the newly created position of Head of Brand Marketing and Franchise Strategy, and Mike Katzman has been promoted to Blippi General Manager.

Juliette Premmereur, who spent five years at Prime Video, has joined Moonbug in the newly created role of Senior Director, Social Media.

All three execs will report to Peter Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of Moonbug.

“For over three years, Katelynn has driven strong growth for the Blippi franchise. In this newly expanded role, I’m excited for her to flex the same passion and ingenuity across our portfolio of Moonbug brands,” Stone said. “Mike’s wide range of experiences and strong relationships across the industry puts him in a great position to further build Blippi’s unique brand of igniting curiosity in kids globally.”

Stone also said Premmereur would help Moonbug maintain a strong presence in the dynamic realm of social media. “In the coming years, there is both immense potential and inevitable change on social media platforms,” he said. “As Moonbug continues to inspire and entertain families across the world, I’m confident that Juliette will be a strong leader to help us deepen our connections to audiences and optimize along the way.”

Heil had previously been Blippi GM. In her new position, she will plan and prioritize across the company’s brands, with the existing brand marketing team reporting to her. Prior to Moonbug, Heil was Director of Macro Strategy at WarnerMedia, where she drove plans for HBO Max’s AVOD and live initiative and also held posts at Otter Media and DirecTV/AT&T.

Katzman had held the Blippi GM title on an interim basis and was Director of Originals for Moonbug, managing the growth of the company’s premium content slate. Before Moonbug, he was Senior Associate at CAA Evolution, the investment advisory arm of Creative Artists Agency.

Premmereur will focus on maximizing Moonbug’s creative and commercial potential on social media and will be based in the company’s London office. Prior to Moonbug, Premmereur ran brand marketing and social across EMEA at Prime Video for five years. She also was managing director of the influencer-led shoppable magazine Semaine.com, and worked for venture capital firms in London, Tokyo and Berlin.

