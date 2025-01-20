Donald Trump doesn't mention Canada in inaugural speech as Trudeau calls for unity

WASHINGTON — After two months of political consternation over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for his country's relationship with Canada, the Republican leader's inaugural speech marking his return to the White House on Monday did not mention America's northern neighbour.

Trump's speech offered no clarity on the status of his threat to impose a 25 per cent across-the-board tariff on Canadian products on day one of his new administration — part of a massive agenda aimed at leading a deeply divided U.S. on a starkly different path.

Trump's team reportedly has prepared more than 100 executive orders. It's not clear what's in those orders or how many of them will be signed immediately.

In a statement issued Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Trump on his inauguration and cited Canada's efforts to secure the border in response to the Republican leader's demands for a crackdown on migrants and drugs.

"We are strongest when we work together," Trudeau wrote.

"I look forward to working with President Trump, his administration, members of the United States Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to deliver prosperity for our peoples — while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians."

It appears Trump is holding off on his tariff threat for now. A Trump official — who insisted on anonymity while outlining the incoming president's plans during a call with reporters — pointed to a Wall Street Journal report saying Trump would only sign a memorandum telling federal agencies to study trade issues, including alleged unfair trade and currency practices by Canada, Mexico and China.

"I think we want to see what the president decides to do," Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., told Bloomberg News last week. "Canada will be ready for whatever comes our way."

Trump delivered his oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda, where country music star Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" a cappella, due to technical difficulties at the inauguration.

Tech billionaires, world leaders, celebrities and athletes were among those watching Trump give his inaugural address. The crowd included three of the richest men in the world — Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

In his address, Trump spoke of a "golden age of America" and pledged that "our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world."

Noting the fact that his inauguration is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., he said that his administration will "strive together to make his dream a reality," a reference to King's pursuit of racial equality.

