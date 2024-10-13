Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Analysts Are Bullish On This Undervalued Canadian Stock Now

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Most Undervalued Canadian Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stands against the other undervalued Canadian stocks.

The Canadian stock market experienced a notable rebound in the third quarter of 2024, following a sluggish performance earlier in the year. This resurgence was primarily fueled by a series of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, which helped cool inflation and support broader economic recovery. The central bank’s actions, which included rate reductions totaling 75 basis points so far, have rejuvenated the real estate market and provided a significant lift to financial services stocks. According to a report by Reuters, the Toronto market gained 9.7% in Q3 2024, making it the strongest quarterly performance since 2019. The impact of these measures has created an optimistic outlook for the market, potentially setting the stage for continued growth in the coming months.

The third quarter proved to be the strongest for Canada's main stock market, thanks to a combination of domestic rate cuts and rebounding global markets. Economies around the world showed signs of recovery, improving investor sentiment and benefiting Canadian equities. Financial and technology stocks were among the biggest contributors to the market’s positive performance, with financial stocks gaining 10% and tech stocks up by 12% during the quarter, according to data from Reuters.

This strong performance was driven by key players in the industry, highlighting the potential of Canadian financial and tech stocks. The financial sector also saw significant gains, supported by the large weight of financials in the Canadian index, which amplified the impact of rate relief on credit performance. The recovery was further bolstered by strong earnings reports and a pivot towards rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which lent additional support to the Canadian market.

The impressive performance of Canadian stocks can be attributed to a combination of domestic and global factors. Analysts noted that the Bank of Canada’s rate cuts had a revitalizing effect on the real estate market, which in turn bolstered financial services stocks. Jimmy Jean, a prominent economist, pointed out that the expectation of additional rate cuts created a favorable environment for the real estate sector, allowing it to lead the market recovery.

Furthermore, the Canadian stock market benefited from a broader global recovery, as investor sentiment improved in tandem with solid earnings reports from international markets. In this context, Canada emerged as one of the best-performing markets worldwide in the third quarter, following a period of underperformance in the second quarter.

As the outlook for the remainder of the year unfolds, analysts anticipate that if the Bank of Canada continues its rate-cutting strategy, the positive momentum could persist. Lower mortgage rates are expected to alleviate borrowing costs for households, stimulating demand for housing and further strengthening the real estate and financial sectors. However, challenges remain, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions that could impact oil prices and the energy sector. Despite these concerns, the overall sentiment surrounding Canadian equities remains cautiously optimistic, with a focus on identifying undervalued stocks poised for growth in this evolving market landscape.

With these factors in mind, this article delves into the seven most undervalued Canadian stocks that analysts recommend for investors seeking opportunities in this recovering market.

Our Methodology

For this article, we used the Finviz stock screener to identify all the companies operating out of Canada with a forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 15 as of October 7, 2024. We then reviewed the price targets set by analysts for each stock and compared them to their respective closing prices on October 7 to evaluate the upside potential. Additionally, we analyzed data from approximately 912 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey during the second quarter of 2024 to assess hedge fund ownership of each company. The stocks are ranked in ascending order based on their upside potential.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Upside Potential: 19%

Forward Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: 5.83

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector, providing solar energy and battery energy storage solutions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through two segments: CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy, offering products like solar modules, battery storage, and engineering services. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) diverse product range and robust market presence along with a forward P/E ratio of 5.83 position it as a compelling choice for inclusion in our list of the most undervalued Canadian stocks.

In the second quarter of 2024, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted strong financial performance, exceeding analysts’ expectations with an EPS of $0.05706 against an expected loss of $-0.01. The company achieved revenue of $1.6 billion and a gross margin of 17.2%, highlighting its ability to maintain profitability despite challenging market conditions. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shipped 8.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules, surpassing its guidance of 7.5 GW to 8 GW, reflecting a 30% quarter-over-quarter increase. The company’s strategic flexibility, supported by partial vertical integration, enabled it to capitalize on declining costs in the solar supply chain, bolstering its competitive cost structure.

The Recurrent Energy segment also demonstrated its strength, with a backlog of energy storage projects worth $2.6 billion, including significant contracts in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is actively expanding its energy storage capacity, projecting a 500% growth in this segment for 2024. This expansion positions the company to benefit from the increasing demand for renewable energy and storage solutions, driven by global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and adopt cleaner energy sources.

Moreover, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) focus on sustainable operations and its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles further strengthen its appeal. The company reported reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption by 37% each and water usage by 72%, compared to 2017 levels. It aims to power all global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030.

With its strong financial performance, strategic expansion in high-growth markets, and commitment to sustainability, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) remains a top choice for investors seeking exposure to the renewable energy sector through an undervalued Canadian stock.

