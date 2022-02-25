Canada markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,004.48
    +242.55 (+1.17%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,369.13
    +80.43 (+1.88%)
     

  • DOW

    33,903.08
    +679.25 (+2.04%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7846
    +0.0037 (+0.48%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    91.35
    -1.46 (-1.57%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    49,997.70
    +3,841.20 (+8.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.11
    +24.99 (+2.88%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,885.80
    -40.50 (-2.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,023.40
    +27.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9790
    +0.0100 (+0.51%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    13,643.87
    +170.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    27.29
    -3.03 (-9.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6968
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS EXTEND GAINS AS INVESTORS MONITOR UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Consumer sentiment edged up in late-Feb. but still hovered at 10-year low: UMich

Canadian securities regulators provide updated guidance on virtual shareholder meetings

·3 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Staff of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA Staff or we) are today providing reporting issuers with guidance on virtual shareholder meetings.

Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, many reporting issuers have adopted a virtual format for their shareholder meetings. These meetings are typically conducted either entirely virtually, in place of an in-person meeting, or through a "hybrid" format held in-person while also permitting participation via electronic means.

CSA Staff recently engaged in informal consultations with market participants and stakeholders to better understand their experience with virtual shareholder meetings. In light of these consultations and the still-evolving landscape for virtual shareholder meetings, we are providing the following recommendations to assist reporting issuers in fulfilling their obligations under securities legislation and encourage the adoption of practices that facilitate shareholder participation.

The conduct of shareholder meetings is primarily governed by applicable corporate law and the reporting issuer's organizational documents rather than securities legislation. Given the connection between securities law requirements for disclosure in respect of shareholder meetings and shareholders' experience at such meetings, we felt it appropriate to issue this new release with our recommendations.

Certain corporate law statutes in Canada have been amended, or are proposed to be amended, by corporate law regulators to expressly permit virtual shareholder meetings going-forward and to provide requirements for such meetings. We encourage reporting issuers to review their governing corporate legislation and documents when considering the conduct of their shareholder meetings.

Disclosure Concerning Shareholder Access and Participation at Virtual Meetings

It is important that reporting issuers provide clear and comprehensive disclosure in management information circulars and associated proxy-related materials concerning the logistics for accessing, participating and voting at a virtual shareholder meeting. Reporting issuers can do this by providing full explanations of the registration, authentication and voting process for both registered and beneficial shareholders. In order for shareholders to understand how a reporting issuer will facilitate shareholder participation at a virtual meeting, we recommend that reporting issuers provide shareholders with information concerning the procedures for how shareholder questions will be received and addressed, and how shareholder participation will otherwise be accommodated and managed at the meeting.

We also recommend that reporting issuers provide contact information where shareholders can obtain assistance in the event of difficulties during the registration process or while accessing and attending the meeting.

Shareholder Participation at Virtual Meetings

While securities regulators do not oversee the conduct of shareholder meetings, we encourage reporting issuers to provide for a level of shareholder participation at a virtual meeting that is comparable to that which a shareholder could reasonably expect if they were attending an in-person meeting. This would include opportunities to make motions or raise points of order, and the ability to raise questions and provide direct feedback to management in any question and answer segment of the meeting. Proponents of shareholder proposals accepted to be voted on at the meeting should typically also be given the opportunity to speak to the proposal. We recognize that, similar to in-person meetings, reporting issuers and meeting Chairs will necessarily have to apply some level of discretion in fielding questions and managing the meeting. However, we recommend that the practices applied at virtual meetings be transparent and consistent with established practices for in-person meetings to promote meaningful interaction between shareholders and management.

In the case of a contested shareholder meeting, we encourage reporting issuers to consult their legal advisors on the appropriateness of conducting the meeting in a virtual format and carefully consider the establishment of a meeting protocol agreement with the dissident in advance of such meeting.

Conclusion

The CSA will continue to monitor the practice of virtual shareholder meetings as changes to corporate law, reporting issuer practice, and technology unfold. We may issue further guidance and updates as required.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories,
co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/25/c9621.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Renault to temporarily shut some Russian operations due to components shortage

    French carmaker Renault will suspend some operations at its car assembly plants in Russia next week due to logistics bottlenecks that have caused component shortages, its local units said on Friday. The move comes after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday although Renault, which has three car assembly plants in Russia, did not specify whether its supply chain had been affected by the conflict. Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank.

  • U.S., Meta spar over date of antitrust trial

    U.S. regulators and Meta Platforms Inc are at odds over when to start a high-profile antitrust trial, with the Federal Trade Commission proposing December 2023 and the Facebook parent company asking for more time. According to a joint filing in the U.S. District Court in Washington late on Tuesday, the FTC proposed a Dec. 11, 2023, start date to allow time for discovery, including document and data production. Representatives for Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, called the proposed schedule "unrealistic as well as unfair to Meta" and said it needed until Feb. 13, 2024, to complete discovery.

  • PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THAT SHAYRON BARNES-SELBY WINS BERKELEY SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL WATER TASTING LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

    Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that Shayron Barnes-Selby, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, has been selected to receive this year's prestigious Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Lifetime Achievement Award on February 25, 2022.

  • Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Energy stocks like Suncor are leading the way in 2021, as crude oil prices continue to soar -- the Russia/Ukraine crisis is only the tip of the iceberg. The post Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Treasury yields slide as Russia invades Ukraine

    Investors piled into U.S. government debt on Thursday, pushing Treasury yields sharply lower, after Russia invaded Ukraine, but early declines narrowed as investors assessed the assault's impact on the economy and capital markets. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus and landing on its coast from the Black and Azov seas, in the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two. World stock markets fell and investors fled to safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and gold.

  • Cyberattacks accompany Russian military assault on Ukraine

    BOSTON (AP) — Cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites and affiliated organizations added to the confusion of Russia’s military assault Thursday, including data-wiping malware activated a day earlier that cybersecurity researchers said infected hundreds of computers including in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania. Researchers said the malware attack had apparently been in preparation for as much as three months. A distributed-denial-of-service attack that began last week and temporarily

  • SEC probes Elon Musk, brother Kimbal over Tesla share sales - WSJ

    According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at $108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10% of his stake in Tesla. Kimbal Musk did not know about the Twitter poll ahead of it, Elon Musk told the Financial Times in an email, adding that his lawyers were "aware" of the poll.

  • 3 Ways Canadians Can Reduce Their Tax Bill in 2022

    You can invest the savings from Canadian tax breaks in stocks such as Constellation Software. The post 3 Ways Canadians Can Reduce Their Tax Bill in 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • How to navigate travel insurance ahead of spring break as pandemic restrictions ease

    MONTREAL — With the Omicron variant in retreat, Canadians looking to get away for spring break now have a more robust range of travel insurance options. The federal government announced last week it will roll back testing and quarantine restrictions and lift its blanket advisory against trips abroad, effective Monday. Although Canada's requirement for pre-departure COVID-19 molecular testing will end on that date, potentially cheaper and easier-to-access rapid antigen tests will be mandatory. Un

  • High Tide Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Diversified Industries Sector by the TSX Venture 50™ for 2022

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to report it has ranked in the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,600 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

  • Stelco closes book on record year with $513M Q4 profit as steel prices boost revenues

    HAMILTON — Stelco Holdings Inc. capped its most successful year by swinging to a $513-million profit in the fourth quarter on a near tripling of revenues due to soaring prices. The Hamilton, Ont.-based steelmaker says it earned $6.64 per diluted share in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of 53 cents per share or $47 million a year earlier. Adjusted profits were $525 million or $6.79 per share, up from $45 million or 51 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net rev

  • Discover New Edge Opportunities with NEXCOM's Professional uCPE

    NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, reveals its new 1U Intel-based rackmount – FTA 5180; delivering high-performance network connectivity. It is a part of the nexCPE™ product line and is targeted to manage extensive workloads. FTA 5180 incorporates the latest hardware technologies, featuring Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor, various network interfaces, and 5G FWA capabilities in a single compact system.

  • Stocks up, fear down on Wall Street despite Ukraine invasion

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some relief flowed through Wall Street on Friday, even as deadly attacks continued to rage in Ukraine. Stocks rose, oil fell and investors turned away from gold and other traditional havens they favor when fear is high. The S&P 500 was 1.3% higher in midday trading, following up on a wild Thursday where the benchmark index careened from a 2.6% loss to a gain of 1.5%. Stocks have swung sharply with uncertainty about how much Russia’s invasion will push up inflation, particularly o

  • Q4 & FY21 Results

    Q4 & FY21 Results

  • SECOND DIAMOND DRILL RIG COMMENCES AT E79s FLAGSHIP MYRTLEFORD GOLD PROJECT

    E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to report the arrival of the second diamond drill rig to its flagship Myrtleford project in Victoria. E79 has committed to a significant diamond drill program testing extensions to the high-grade gold discovered at Happy Valley and the commencement of a maiden drill program at its Twist Creek prospect located in Victoria, Australia.

  • Stocks down after Russian forces invade Ukraine, safe-havens shine

    Russia invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the West's worst fears with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. CRISTIAN MAGGIO, HEAD OF STRATEGY AT TD SECURITIES, LONDON: "Currencies that will underperform the most are the most volatile - the Russian rouble and the Turkish lira...

  • Federal Housing Minister Marks Conclusion of the 2022 National Housing Supply Summit

    Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The pandemic has made it clearer than ever that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery.

  • National Bank of Canada reports $932M Q1 profit, beats expectations

    MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada beat expectations as it reported a first-quarter profit of $932 million compared with $761 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based bank says the profit for the quarter ended Jan. 31 totalled $2.65 per diluted share, up from $2.15 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $2.47 billion, up from $2.22 billion. The quarter included a $2-million reversal of its provisions for credit losses compared with the $81 million it set aside for bad loans in the

  • The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When the Market Bottoms

    Nobody knows when the Canadian stock market decline will bottom. Average into top-quality stocks and enhance your chance of investing success. The post The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When the Market Bottoms appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ukraine crisis complicates ECB's path to higher rates

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers are gathering on Thursday for what may have become a crisis meeting as Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to derail economic growth in the euro zone and complicate the ECB's path out of negative interest rates. The ECB's "informal get-together" was aimed at preparing a decision on March 10 on the likely end of the ECB's bond-buying stimulus programme, paving the way for the first rate hike in more than a decade to tackle surprisingly high inflation. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine overnight has changed the picture by raising the prospect of higher energy costs, financial turmoil and lower trade for the euro zone, which relies on Russian gas for 40% of its needs.