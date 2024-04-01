Payment technology company Nuvei Corp. signs deal to be taken private

MONTREAL — Payment technology firm Nuvei Corp. has signed a deal to be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ.

Under the agreement announced Monday, shareholders will receive US$34 per share in cash in a deal that puts an enterprise value of US$6.3 billion on the company.

Nuvei said Advent is a long-standing investor in the payments technology sector and the company stands to benefit from its expertise.

Fayer, who will remain as the company's chair and chief executive, said the deal marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. The company's current leadership team will also remain in place.

"We are glad to partner with Advent to continue to deliver for our customers and employees and capitalize on the significant opportunities that this investment provides," he said in a statement.

"Bringing in a partner with such extensive experience in the payments sector will continue to support our development."

Fayer will indirectly own or control about 24 per cent of the resulting private company, while Novacap will hold 18 per cent and CDPQ will own 12 per cent.

Bo Huang, a managing director at Advent, said Nuvei has created a differentiated global payments platform.

"Our deep expertise and experience in payments give us conviction in the opportunity to support Nuvei as it continues to scale from its base in Canada as a global player in the space," Huang said in a statement.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with Nuvei to capitalize on emerging opportunities to help shape the future of the payments industry."

In January, Nuvei announced a partnership deal with software company Adobe to provide customers access to its payment technology.

The agreement with Adobe followed a partnership between Nuvei and Microsoft Corp. announced last year that will see the software company start using Nuvei's payments technology in the Middle East and the Africa.

The Advent deal, which requires shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in late 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Nuvei said the transaction has the support of each of the holders of the company's multiple voting shares, namely Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ, who collectively represent about 92 per cent of the voting power attached to all the shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press