Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$1.05

The board of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 5th of July, with investors receiving CA$1.05 per share. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 4.1%.

Canadian Natural Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Canadian Natural Resources' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Canadian Natural Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.50 total annually to CA$4.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Canadian Natural Resources has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Canadian Natural Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Canadian Natural Resources is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Canadian Natural Resources that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Canadian Natural Resources not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

