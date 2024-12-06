Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Financial ...

Net Earnings: $7.3 billion for fiscal 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $7.40, up 10% year-over-year.

Revenue: $25.6 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Pre-Provision Pretax Earnings: $11.3 billion, up 11%.

Return on Equity (ROE): 13.7%, up 30 basis points from the prior year.

CET1 Ratio: 13.3%.

Dividend Increase: 8% or $0.07 increase in quarterly dividend.

Adjusted Net Income: $1.9 billion for Q4, up 24%.

Provisions for Credit Losses: $419 million in Q4.

Net Interest Income (NII): Up 17% excluding trading.

Non-Interest Income: $3 billion, up 13% from the prior year.

Operating Leverage: 180 basis points.

Share Repurchase: 5 million shares bought back.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR): 129%.

Release Date: December 05, 2024

Positive Points

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) reported strong financial performance with net earnings of $7.3 billion and earnings per share of $7.40, up 10% year-over-year.

The bank achieved a robust capital position with a CET1 ratio of 13.3% and announced an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend.

CM's digital banking offerings were ranked number one by Surviscor for the best mobile banking experience among Canada's big banks.

The bank's wealth management platform captured new client business, with new client AUM flows up 43% in the US.

CM delivered positive operating leverage for the fifth consecutive quarter, demonstrating effective expense management and investment in growth initiatives.

Negative Points

The competitive mortgage market has pressured pricing, requiring CM to balance profitability with maintaining market share.

Client activity in North American Commercial Banking slowed due to elevated interest rates and limited global economic growth.

The bank's US commercial portfolio saw an increase in gross impaired loans, although new formations were down year-over-year.

CM's medium-term ROE target was adjusted to 15% plus, reflecting higher regulatory capital requirements.

The bank anticipates slightly higher impaired provisions in retail due to macroeconomic uncertainties, although US commercial provisions are expected to decrease.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how CIBC is balancing profitability with maintaining market share in the mortgage business, especially given the competitive pricing environment? A: Victor Dodig, President and CEO, explained that CIBC focuses on acquiring clients with whom they can build long-term relationships. The bank has been selective in the mortgage business, prioritizing profitability over market share. They have improved inflow spreads, contributing to an 18 basis point increase in net interest margin (NIM). CIBC plans to maintain this approach while preparing for increased renewal volumes in 2025.

