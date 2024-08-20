Canadian ambassador builds connections at Democratic convention

CHICAGO — Canada’s ambassador to the United States says she’s telling Americans about the important relationship between the neighbours as Democrats develop their foreign policy and build unity behind Vice-President Kamala Harris at the party's national convention.

Kirsten Hillman is at the convention in Chicago and says she is talking with Democrats about how Canada makes the U.S. stronger, more resilient, more secure and more prosperous.

Thousands of party faithful and politicians have descended on Chicago for the four-day event to build on the excitement over Harris since she quickly ascended last month to the top of this fall's election ticket.

Harris made a surprise appearance Monday night to thank Joe Biden before the president made a speech where he reflected on his administration’s legacy and passed the leadership baton to his vice-president.

Former president Barack Obama is scheduled to address the convention today, and Democrats say speeches will compare a hopeful future under Harris with what the party says is Republican nominee Donald Trump’s plan to take America backwards.

Convention speeches have not given insight into whether Harris would take a different approach to trade with Canada, but experts have said she’s likely to follow the path forged by Biden.

“The challenge for Canada is, as it always has been, to make sure that Americans know that the policy of job creation in the United States is not enhanced by cutting off effective supply chains with Canada,” Hillman said Monday evening.

On the contrary, Hillman added, deepening supply chains and bilateral relationships makes both economies more resilient, self-sufficient and effective.

Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month where she met with senators, representatives in Congress and members of Trump's previous administration.

The looming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement in 2026 hangs heavy over Canadian observers of the presidential campaign.

During his presidency, Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Harris was one of 10 U.S. senators to vote against the trade agreement, saying it didn’t do enough to protect American workers or the environment.

Trump has threatened more tariffs and decreased aid to Ukraine if he wins a second term in office.

While Biden’s tenure brought some stability to the relationship with Canada, there was also tension over his administration's Buy American procurement rules.

Softwood lumber and Canada’s digital services tax are key areas of contention for both Republicans and Democrats.

Hillman said Harris, and especially her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have a specific understanding of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Walz's state shares an 885-kilometre border with Canada, south of Ontario and Manitoba. Hillman said he goes to Canada Day celebrations in his state.

“He is a great enthusiast when it comes to Canada,” Hillman said.

Harris spent part of her youth living in Montreal and has a significant relationship with Canada.

“She has a high level of understanding of our country and that’s important,” Hillman said. “It doesn’t solve every problem, it never will, but it certainly helps.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press