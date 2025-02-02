Canada slaps retaliatory tariffs on hundreds of U.S. goods, outlines response plan

OTTAWA — Ottawa is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on hundreds of goods originating in the United States — from meat and milk to carpets and curtains — in response to steep new American levies against Canada.

The federal government released a detailed list of the retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion in goods Sunday, less than 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump forcibly dragged Canada into an unprecedented trade war.

Trump signed executive orders Saturday evening to hit America's closest neighbour with damaging duties of 10 per cent on energy and 25 per cent on everything else.

Canada's initial response takes effect Tuesday, when the U.S. tariffs are applied.

In three weeks Ottawa plans to add another $125 billion in tariffs on hundreds of other U.S. goods after consulting with industry.

It says the second list will include products such as cars, trucks, buses, steel and aluminum, aerospace products, and fruits and vegetables.

The government is also taking steps to ease the effects of the countermeasures on Canadians by launching a process to allow businesses to request exceptional relief from the tariffs.

Many Canadians weren't waiting for the government to retaliate, taking to social media to announce they have cancelled subscriptions to U.S. streaming services, pledging not to travel south, and sharing lists and videos of Canadian-made items to help each other avoid buying American brands.

Politicians are pushing the buy-Canadian plan as well.

"Now is the time to choose products made right here in Canada," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted Sunday on X. "Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada."

Liberal leadership candidate and former finance minister Chrystia Freeland also issued a statement urging Canadians to "try your best not to buy products made in the United States."

The premiers of both Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed Sunday that U.S. products will be removed from their provincial liquor stores on Tuesday.

The LCBO, Ontario's alcohol wholesaler, will also scrub American products from its catalogue so that Ontario-based restaurants and sellers can't order or restock them.

British Columbia Premier David Eby made a similar move Saturday directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from “red states,” and to pull existing stock from store shelves.

Trudeau said additional non-tariff measures were being discussed by the federal and provincial governments "including some relating to critical minerals, energy, procurement and other partnerships."

