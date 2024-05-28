Canada's Nutrien idles three blenders in Brazil 'indefinitely'

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd, the world's largest producer of potash fertilizer, confirmed on Tuesday that it is indefinitely halting three blenders in Brazil, where it is trying to navigate difficult market conditions.

Two of the plants are located in Goias state and the other is a new blender in Minas Gerais that has not yet started operations.

Nutrien said in a statement provided to Reuters that the move involves prioritizing operational efficiency and profitability amid difficult market conditions. The company added that it will rely on partners and on its two other blenders in Brazil to continue supplying fertilizers to its local customers.

"This decision allows Nutrien to reactivate them (the plants) in the future when there is a more stable market scenario," the statement said.

The move until now had been announced only internally.

