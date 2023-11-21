Advertisement
BREAKING:

INFLATION IN CANADA COOLS TO 3.1% IN OCTOBER

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1% last month, says StatCan

Canada's inflation rate slows to 3.1%

CBC
Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent in October, down from 3.8 per cent the previous month. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg - image credit)

Canada's consumer price index rose by 3.1 per cent in the year up to October, down from 3.8 per cent the previous month but in line with what economists were expecting.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the biggest reason for the deceleration in the cost of living was a drop in the cost of gasoline, which declined by 7.8 per cent.

The so-called core inflation rate, which strips out volatile items like food and gasoline, increased at a 3.5 per cent pace.

More to come.