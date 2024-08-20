Advertisement
Canada's inflation rate extends its cooling streak in July, easing to 2.5 per cent

Alicja Siekierska
·1 min read
Shoppers are visiting a small grocery store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 11, 2024. Canadians are choosing smaller grocery stores as the boycott against Loblaws continues across the country. The boycott against the Canadian grocery retail corporation Loblaw and its supermarkets started on May 1, 2024, and was organized by a Reddit community. It has since spread nationally, involving thousands of Canadians who are accusing Loblaw of corporate greed practices such as greedflation and price gouging. This comes after the corporation recorded major profits while significantly raising grocery prices. The Reddit community that initiated the boycott has grown to over 60,000 members as of May 1st. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Economists expected Canada's annual inflation rate to slow to 2.5 per cent. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada, down from 2.7 per cent in June. The rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) marks the slowest increase since March 2021, and was in line with analyst expectations.

On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.4 per cent in July. Seasonally adjusted, CPI rose 0.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada said the deceleration in headline inflation was broad-based, and helped by lower prices for travel tours, passenger vehicles and electricity. Gasoline prices increased on a monthly basis, rising 2.4 per cent in July, offsetting some of the downward pressure on the basket of goods measured by the federal agency.

Shelter price growth slowed on an annual basis compared to June, rising 5.7 per cent versus 6.2 per cent the month before. The easing was helped by a slowdown in the price of electricity, mortgage interest costs, rent and fuel oil and other fuels.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

