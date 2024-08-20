Canada's inflation rate extends its cooling streak in July, easing to 2.5 per cent

Economists expected Canada's annual inflation rate to slow to 2.5 per cent. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 2.5 per cent in July, according to Statistics Canada, down from 2.7 per cent in June. The rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) marks the slowest increase since March 2021, and was in line with analyst expectations.

On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.4 per cent in July. Seasonally adjusted, CPI rose 0.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada said the deceleration in headline inflation was broad-based, and helped by lower prices for travel tours, passenger vehicles and electricity. Gasoline prices increased on a monthly basis, rising 2.4 per cent in July, offsetting some of the downward pressure on the basket of goods measured by the federal agency.

Shelter price growth slowed on an annual basis compared to June, rising 5.7 per cent versus 6.2 per cent the month before. The easing was helped by a slowdown in the price of electricity, mortgage interest costs, rent and fuel oil and other fuels.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.