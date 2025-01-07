Canada's GFL sells environmental services business in $5.6 billion deal to cut debt

(Reuters) -GFL Environmental said on Tuesday it would sell its environmental services division in a deal valued at C$8 billion ($5.59 billion), as the Canadian waste management company aims to pare debt and buy back shares.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company will sell the business to private equity firms Apollo and BC Partners.

The business consists of liquid waste management and soil remediation services, which include collecting and managing hazardous as well as non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, among other services.

GFL will retain a C$1.7 billion equity interest in the business, which provides commercial waste management services in North America and accounted for nearly 23% of the company's overall revenue in the third quarter.

U.S.-listed shares of GFL rose 5% in morning trading.

"The transaction will allow us to materially delever our balance sheet, which will accelerate our path to an investment grade credit rating," GFL CEO Patrick Dovigi said.

He said the company, which has a long-term debt of C$9.52 billion, will have an option to repurchase the business within five years of the deal's closing — expected in the first quarter of 2025.

GFL intends to use up to C$3.75 billion of the net proceeds from the deal to repay debt and make available up to C$2.25 billion for share repurchases.

The debt repayment is expected to reduce its cash interest expense by about C$200 million.

Under the deal, GFL will retain a 44% equity interest in the business, while Apollo and BC Partners will each hold 28%.

The deal comes nearly a year after activist ADW Capital Management had urged GFL to sell its environmental solutions business and position itself as a pure-play waste management firm.

GFL reported a 4.3% rise in revenue for the nine months through September, benefiting from price hikes at the solid waste business — its biggest unit.

($1 = 1.4305 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shreya Biswas)