Canada's economy grows 2.1% annualized in the second quarter, above estimates

Statistics Canada released GDP statistics on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

Canada’s economy grew 2.1 per cent on an annualized basis in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, though real gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged in June.

Analysts had expected the economy to grow 1.6 per cent in the quarter, according to Reuters. On a monthly basis, expectations were for real GDP to grow 0.1 per cent.

Preliminary data suggested GDP was unchanged in July, as construction, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and wholesale trade sectors recorded decreases, and finance and insurance and retail trade showed increases.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.