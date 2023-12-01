Canada’s Unemployment Rate Rises To 5.8%

Canada’s unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 5.8% in November, continuing an upward trend that began in April of this year, according to Statistics Canada.

Employment was little changed across Canada in November, with a total of 25,000 new jobs added in the month.

Overall, the employment rate across the country fell 0.1 percentage points to 61.8% as growth in the population continued to outpace employment gains.

Statistics Canada said that employment rose in manufacturing (up 28,000), and construction (up 16,000) during November.

However, those increases were partially offset by declines in wholesale and retail trade (down 27,000) and finance and real estate (down 18,000).

Among the provinces, employment increased in New Brunswick by 2,400 positions but declined in Prince Edward Island by 1,300 jobs. Employment was little changed in other provinces.

Total hours worked in November decreased 0.7% but were up 1.3% on a yearly basis.

Average hourly wages rose 4.8% to $34.28 in November, similar to the increase recorded in October of this year.



