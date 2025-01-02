Canada set to preside over G7 in 2025 — what that means and what's at stake

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take over the presidency of the G7 in 2025, leading a forum of seven of the world's most advanced economies at a time of political instability at home and around the world.

Here's a look at what hosting the G7 means, and what's at stake.

What is the G7?

The G7 includes the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and Canada, as well as the European Union. For five decades, the group's governments have co-ordinated how liberal democracies respond to economic and societal challenges.

The G7 has no charter, offices or permanent administration. It makes decisions based on consensus, without formal votes.

The rotating presidency involves a series of meetings across the hosting country for senior officials of G7 countries, who co-ordinate policies ranging from defence to digital regulation. Some meetings involve civil society groups, business leaders and organized labour.

Hosting culminates in a leaders' summit, where heads of government gather to take stock of the world's main challenges. That often ends with a communiqué that sets the tone for other industrialized democracies, and can shape global policies at the United Nations.

Canada joined the group in 1976 and this year will be chairing its meetings for the seventh time. Ottawa plans to host the leaders' summit June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alta.

Canada is also known for the University of Toronto's G7 Research Group, an independent project keeping tabs on whether countries stick to the commitments they agreed to through the G7.

Russia was a member of the group from 1997, making it the G8, until the other members expelled Moscow in 2014 for invading Ukraine.

Why be part of the G7?

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan referred to the G7 as the "steering committee of the free world" in 2022.

Sen. Peter Boehm, a former diplomat who played a central role in Canada's participation in the G7 for decades, said it's a key tool for Canada to exert influence and safeguard economic and security interests. "Our participation in the G7 is is potentially the jewel of the crown of our foreign policy."

The group originally focused largely on economic matters. But the rise of countries like China and India has prompted the G7 to hone in on the rule of law, human rights and open markets.

The G7 also spurs projects, like a monitoring service led by Canada that tracks how adversarial countries spread disinformation, particularly through social media during general elections.

When hosting the G7, countries often launch a "signature initiative," usually a multi-year development project that gets large amounts of funding from peer countries.

