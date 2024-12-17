Canada pushes out target for net-zero electricity grid by 15 years

By Nia Williams

(Reuters) -Canada unveiled finalized Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) on Tuesday that aim to create a net-zero electricity grid by 2050, abandoning its previous target of having an emissions-neutral grid by 2035.

Ottawa dialled back its original target after feedback from some provinces and energy industry participants, who said the draft CER regulations would make electricity supply in Canada less reliable, more expensive and risked creating stranded assets, government officials said in a briefing.

Canada already has a relatively clean grid, generating 85% of its electricity from sources like hydropower, wind and solar, but the less ambitious regulations mean it will be harder for the country to meet its 2035 climate target of cutting carbon emissions 45–50% below 2005 levels by 2035.

"I wouldn't say we've backed off the ambition in terms of decarbonization of the grid, but we have learned through consultation that there was a need for some more flexibility," Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters in an interview.

"It can't just be about reducing emissions, it has to be done in a manner that results in a reliable grid in all provinces and is affordable for ratepayers."

The finalized regulations will cut nearly 181 megatonnes of cumulative carbon emissions from the grid between 2024 and 2050, while the draft regulations had aimed to cut 342 megatonnes by the middle of this century.

A previous target of limiting emissions from any power-producing unit to 30 tonnes of carbon per gigawatt hour has been changed to a higher limit of 65 tonnes per gigawatt hour. Power-generating facilities will also be able to emit a further 35 tonnes per gigawatt hour if they use emissions offset credits.

Another flexibility is that facilities will be expected to stick to an annual emissions limit, instead of a strict performance standard that they have to meet at all times.

Co-generation facilities that produce electricity that does not feed into the grid, such as those operated by some oil sands companies in northern Alberta, will not be subject to the CER.

Canada's main oil and gas-producing province Alberta was firmly opposed to the draft CER, warning the new rules would endanger grid reliability.

The finalized regulations are realistic and achievable, albeit quite different from the first draft published in 2023, said Scott MacDougall, program director of electricity at the Pembina Institute.

"There's a global trend towards clean energy investment...and the CER complements that trend pretty well," MacDougall said. "The CER offers a set of guardrails that define when (net zero) is going to happen and will help spur energy investment."

