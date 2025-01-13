Canada pauses electric vehicle rebates worth up to $5,000 for buyers

Canada’s federal government says it will immediately pause its zero-emission vehicle incentive program (iZEV), dubbing the up to $5,000 rebate on eligible cars and trucks a “huge success” in the transition to net-zero emissions.
The program offers a $5,000 rebate for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with an electric range over 49 kilometres. PHEVs with a lower range qualify for a $2,500 rebate. Eligible passenger cars must have a base price less than $55,000, rising to $65,000 for SUVs, minivans and pickups
"The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program funds have been fully committed. Consequently, the iZEV Program has now officially paused," Transport Canada told automakers and dealerships in an email on Monday.
"Effective immediately, Transport Canada requests all manufacturers, dealerships and authorized sellers to stop offering the iZEV incentives to customers. Should additional funding become available, the portal will be reopened. All dealerships and manufacturers will be notified, and claims will be processed on a first come, first served basis."
The ministry said it will process and fulfill any pending requests, adding those that have undergone eligibility assessment can be submitted for reimbursement.
"It is the responsibility of dealerships and authorized sellers to notify their customers who have ordered eligible vehicles that they will not receive the federal incentive," the email shared with Yahoo Finance Canada added. "The iZEV Program will not reimburse incentives for sales and leases that did not get through the eligibility assessment in the web portal."
According to the Transport Canada website early Monday, the iZEV program had $71,817,104 in remaining funds as of Jan. 10. The ministry says the program was previously scheduled to pause on March 31, 2025, or once all the available funding has been accessed. Incentives for medium and heavy-duty vehicles are due to continue as planned until March 31, subject to funding availability.
Transport Canada calls the iZEV program a “huge success,” with over 546,000 vehicle incentives granted since its launch in 2019.
“I am delighted to see the success of the iZEV program,” Transport Minister Anita Anand stated in a Jan. 10 news release announcing the pause. “We will continue to engage with industry, environmental groups, and across jurisdictions to foster collaboration in decarbonizing the country's transportation sector and becoming a global leader in zero-emission vehicles.”
Canada’s federal government is targeting 100 per cent ZEV sales by 2035 for all new light-duty vehicles. According to S&P Global Mobility, ZEVs accounted for one in six new vehicles registered in Canada in the third quarter of 2024.
Clean Energy Canada says putting the program on pause is “the wrong move at the wrong time.”
“The federal government’s Incentives for Zero Emission Vehicle program has been fundamental in helping Canadians access the huge cost saving benefits of EVs,” public affairs director Joanna Kyriazis stated last week. “Its termination represents a big oversight—both in terms of support for Canadians in tough financial times and for our growing EV industry."
Clean Energy Canada estimates a typical Canadian electric vehicle driver saves as much as $3,000 per year, compared to a gas car. Kyriazis says the federal rebate program helped potential buyers overcome higher prices for electric vehicles, versus comparable internal combustion ones.
“The federal rebate helped the EVs' fuel and maintenance savings make up for the price difference in just a few months—compared to a few years without it,” she added.
“The appeal to Canadians was undeniable.”
The change to the federal government's iZEV program comes as provinces including British Columbia and Quebec reduce financial incentives for EV buyers. Drivers in those two provinces have been the quickest in Canada to adopt non-fossil fuel vehicles.
Last month, BMO economist Erik Johnson told Yahoo Finance Canada that B.C.'s move in July to tighten rebate eligibility “is clearly limiting sales growth." At the same time, Johnson said a pending change in Quebec could temporarily boost ZEV purchases.
