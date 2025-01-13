Canada pauses electric vehicle rebates worth up to $5,000 for buyers

FILE - A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File) · The Associated Press

Canada’s federal government says it will immediately pause its zero-emission vehicle incentive program (iZEV), dubbing the up to $5,000 rebate on eligible cars and trucks a “huge success” in the transition to net-zero emissions.

The program offers a $5,000 rebate for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) with an electric range over 49 kilometres. PHEVs with a lower range qualify for a $2,500 rebate. Eligible passenger cars must have a base price less than $55,000, rising to $65,000 for SUVs, minivans and pickups

"The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program funds have been fully committed. Consequently, the iZEV Program has now officially paused," Transport Canada told automakers and dealerships in an email on Monday.

"Effective immediately, Transport Canada requests all manufacturers, dealerships and authorized sellers to stop offering the iZEV incentives to customers. Should additional funding become available, the portal will be reopened. All dealerships and manufacturers will be notified, and claims will be processed on a first come, first served basis."

The ministry said it will process and fulfill any pending requests, adding those that have undergone eligibility assessment can be submitted for reimbursement.

"It is the responsibility of dealerships and authorized sellers to notify their customers who have ordered eligible vehicles that they will not receive the federal incentive," the email shared with Yahoo Finance Canada added. "The iZEV Program will not reimburse incentives for sales and leases that did not get through the eligibility assessment in the web portal."

According to the Transport Canada website early Monday, the iZEV program had $71,817,104 in remaining funds as of Jan. 10. The ministry says the program was previously scheduled to pause on March 31, 2025, or once all the available funding has been accessed. Incentives for medium and heavy-duty vehicles are due to continue as planned until March 31, subject to funding availability.

Transport Canada calls the iZEV program a “huge success,” with over 546,000 vehicle incentives granted since its launch in 2019.

“I am delighted to see the success of the iZEV program,” Transport Minister Anita Anand stated in a Jan. 10 news release announcing the pause. “We will continue to engage with industry, environmental groups, and across jurisdictions to foster collaboration in decarbonizing the country's transportation sector and becoming a global leader in zero-emission vehicles.”

Canada’s federal government is targeting 100 per cent ZEV sales by 2035 for all new light-duty vehicles. According to S&P Global Mobility, ZEVs accounted for one in six new vehicles registered in Canada in the third quarter of 2024.

Story Continues