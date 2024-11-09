Canacol Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$94.5m (up 20% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$10.3m (up from US$524.0k loss in 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 11% (up from net loss in 3Q 2023). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.30 (up from US$0.015 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Canacol Energy Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 62%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Oil and Gas industry in Canada are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 9.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Canacol Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

