Cameco stock drops double-digits; Kazakhstan uranium mine to restart operations

Cameco (CCO.TO)(CCJ) shares dropped as much as 13 per cent on Monday, after the company's partner in Kazakhstan said production has restarted at a jointly operated mine shut down on New Year’s Day.

The Saskatoon-based uranium producer owns a 40 per cent stake in Joint Venture Inkai (JV Inkai), located in Kazakhstan's southern Turkestan region. Kazakhstan’s national atomic company, Kazatomprom, owns 60 per cent.

“Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation’s 2025 production plans,” Cameco stated in a news release on Monday.

On Jan. 2, Cameco officials said the company was “disappointed and surprised” by a production halt on New Year’s Day. The company says the mine was shut down after Kazatomprom did not receive an extension by Kazakhstan's energy ministry to file project documents due by the end of 2024. Toronto-listed Cameco shares fell 1.6 per cent that day.

Kazatomprom says it's the world's largest producer of uranium, with attributable production representing about 20 per cent of global primary production in 2023. In an update on Monday, the company said it has resolved the approval issue, and has resumed mining operations at block No. 1 of the Inkai deposit.

"Kazatomprom remains fully committed to fulfilling contractual obligations towards all existing customers, and has sufficient level of inventories to comfortably manage its deliveries throughout 2025," the company said.

Toronto-listed Cameco shares fell 12.36 per cent to $70.38 as at 12:21 p.m. ET on Monday.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

