Calum Best turns out for crypto charity match

Cryptocurrency will get top billing this weekend when TV star and Love Island celebrity Calum Best leads a charity football fundraiser against a Celebrity XI captained by EastEnders favourite Dean Gaffney.

The fundraising event is sponsored by CoinBurp – a new cryptocurrency exchange that is working to put simplicity and education at the heart of its platform. The exchange currently trades in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Although choosing not to lace up his boots for the match, Peter Wood – CEO and co-founder of CoinBurp – said it was important that start-up businesses made an effort to give something back to the communities they come from.

Peter Wood – CEO of CoinBurp

“We’re excited to be sponsoring this event,” he said.

“While it’s raising money for a worthy cause, it’s also important for us as a business to get involved in charity events whenever we can.

“When you’re running a start-up you have a million things to do, but you should always take time to try and give something back too. Plus, it helps us get CoinBurp out there and helps spread the word about our business, and how to trade cryptocurrencies safely and simply.

“I’m looking forward to the game, but I’ll probably leave my boots at home.”

Believer

Calum, the 38-year-old son of legendary footballer George Best, said he is a strong believer in educating potential investors about the benefits of cryptocurrencies, but also making them aware of the potential pitfalls.

“Crypto is an investment phenomenon and offers some great opportunities,” he said.

“However, as with any investment, you need to know as much as you can about it before you get involved.

“That’s why we’re excited to have the CoinBurp team on board for this game as sponsors. They offer a simple, safe, and educational service that lets anyone learn about trading cryptocurrencies on their platform.”

Calum’s ‘My Tribute Team’ will feature YouTube sensations the F2 Freestylers, who have racked up 1.5 billion views for their videos demonstrating outrageous football skills alongside stars like Lionel Messi, Mesut Özil, Eden Hazard, and Neymar.

Following the celebrity match, there will be a game between footballing greats from Dorking FC and Dorking Wanderers.

CoinBurp will be on hand to answer any questions people may have about cryptocurrency trading. The company will also donate money to the charity for each person that signs up to use its platform and will be presenting the Man of the Match trophy at the end of the game.

The event is taking place at Dorking’s Meadowbank Stadium on Sunday July 14 from 3pm, and will raise money for the Dorking Football Development Alliance, which supports grassroots football and helps local children get into the game.

By Darren Parkin – July 11, 2019

