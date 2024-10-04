Calls to ban pints in pubs ‘daft’, says Wetherspoon boss

Sir Tim Martin says smaller glasses will do little to reduce alcohol consumption - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Calls to ban pint glasses in pubs are “daft” and would do little to reduce alcohol consumption, the chairman of JD Wetherspoon has said.

Sir Tim Martin said academic research suggesting pubs should switch from pint glasses to smaller two-thirds servings could also encourage drinkers to buy more beer from supermarkets instead, damaging the pub trade.

He said: “Common sense indicates that reducing glass sizes is unlikely, due to human nature, to reduce alcohol consumption in pubs, and would also have no effect whatsoever on drinks bought in supermarkets, unless container sizes in supermarkets were also, unrealistically, reduced.

“For example, our Aussie cousins, notorious guzzlers, already use schooners without any noticeable reduction in consumption.”

His comments come following a trial by researchers at Cambridge University in about a dozen pubs, bars and restaurants which swapped from serving draught beer in pints to two-thirds glasses, leading to a drop in the volume of beer sold by almost 10pc.

The scientists argued the measure showed the smaller serves, sometimes known as schooners, could be used to help reduce harms from alcohol and improve the nation’s health.

However, Sir Tim said it was more likely to encourage drinkers to buy alcohol in supermarkets rather than licensed venues, “thereby exchanging the relatively highly priced and supervised pub environment for the inexpensive and unsupervised alternative of home, park and party consumption”.

It comes as JD Wetherspoon, which runs 800 pubs across the UK, posted a 5.7pc rise in sales over the year that drove its revenues above the £2bn mark for the first time. Pre-tax profits before exceptional items rose by 74pc to almost £74m.

Sir Tim said he believed there was scope to grow the company to around 1,000 pubs across the UK.

While the total number of pubs owned by the company fell by 26 in 2024, the company has opened a number of new sites and unveiled plans to significantly expand about 50 of its largest sites, adding more space and rooms to turn them into so-called Super Spoons.