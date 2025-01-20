How a call for help to a mobile phone operator cost £6,700

A reader’s attempt to contact her UK mobile provider from New York racked up a four-figure sum. Illustration: Guardian Design

A woman who used her phone for less than an hour in New York, while trying to contact her mobile company, has been hit with a bill for almost £6,700.

Hilary O’Donnell, from Nottingham, was settling into her hotel when she found that her phone would not make outgoing calls, so she tried to contact Plan.com to fix the problem. But when she returned home, she was given a bill of £6,648 for her attempts – which, she believes, was grossly excessive and unfair.

Her predicament highlights the enormous roaming charges that can be racked up if you use a mobile abroad without a cap on how much you spend, and also the sky-high fees that some companies charge for small amounts of data.

O’Donnell had just arrived in New York for a five-day trip with friends when she realised her phone was not working, and assumed her service had been blocked. She was also unable to use the hotel wifi or install an e-sim, which she had planned to use during the trip to avoid high call charges. At any event, she concluded that she was not connected to Plan.com data. However, in fact, she was.

Her mistake came when she tried to contact Plan.com – an Isle of Man-based operator which specialises in business accounts – to resolve the connection problem.

Unsuccessful attempts to call the firm using WhatsApp over the course of less than an hour used up some 850 megabytes of data – billed at £7.75 per MB when outside Europe.

“Because it looked as if I couldn’t use the hotel wifi, I presumed it wasn’t using any data,” she says.

She eventually got the e-sim working, and used that for the rest of her holiday. But when she returned home, she found her account had been blocked, and she says the company told her she would not be reconnected until the enormous bill was paid.

Appeals fell on deaf ears, and the money was withdrawn from her bank account, resulting in her going overdrawn.

“I was to blame as I didn’t have a spending cap,” O’Donnell admits, but says she did not understand the process at the start of the contract. “I didn’t realise I was even using the service as I had installed an e-sim to avoid being overcharged.”

Fees for data roaming when travelling in the US, and in other countries, vary widely across mobile operators.

While Plan.com charges £7.75 per MB, Three charges 1p, Asda Mobile and giffgaff, 20p, iD Mobile 30p, and Lebara 9p.

Plan.com is not alone in these high rates: pay-as-you-go customers with O2 are charged £7.20 per MB.

After O’Donnell refused a £400 goodwill gesture, she took her case to the Communications Ombudsman, claiming the charges were unjust. She wanted to pay what she called a “fair price for a small error” and argued the charges were morally wrong.

Story Continues