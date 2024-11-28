California state worker stole $300K worth of goods while working in the state’s unclaimed property mailroom

Last March, a southern California man received a box in the mail from the State Controller’s Office. The package was supposed to contain items from a late family member’s unclaimed safety deposit box.

But he noticed some items were missing — specifically, five diamonds.

He alerted the State Controller’s Office and, according to a report from KCRA 3, the agency then went to check its surveillance cameras to get to the bottom of it.

“That’s when they discovered that there was suspicious behavior by one of the employees,” California Highway Patrol Office Anthony Ruiz told KCRA 3.

What happened?

The CHP did some digging and noticed something odd on security cameras. Miguel Espinosa, a mailroom employee at the State Controller’s Office, was seen moving items around away from the cameras in a suspicious manner.

When they exercised the search warrant at Espinosa’s home, they found the missing diamonds, as well as other items from about 12 victims. It appears that the thefts occurred over a period of seven years or more.

“The volume was massive,” California Highway Patrol Officer Anthony Ruiz told KCRA.

The one detail that puzzled investigators is that It doesn’t appear Espinosa ever sold any of the stolen items. He just kept them in his home.

Ruiz told reporters, “Was he getting some sort of thrill out of doing it? He did it once and just kept doing it? Those are questions that I don't have the answers to.”

While unclaimed property can refer to physical items, it could also be money from a returned check, interest in a bank account that was closed or a refund. It can also mean inherited property when the company or financial institution can’t find the next of kin.

While the District Attorney’s office charged Espinosa with 22 counts of theft, he took a plea deal for three counts, in exchange for serving 20 months in jail. KCRA 3 reports he should be released in January 2025.

What is Unclaimed Money?

In California, the State Controller’s Office is responsible for holding unclaimed or inactive property, including money.

