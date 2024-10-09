California Police Department Spends Over $150K on Tesla Cybertruck

Irvine Police Department / Facebook

Police departments have been forced to find all sorts of new patrol vehicles to make up for the loss of the iconic Ford Crown Victoria, which served as a staple of cop car fleets for decades. As far as we know, however, none have gone quite so far as the Irvine Police Department in Southern California — as the IPD just revealed what's believed to be the first police Tesla Cybertruck in the country.

The truck won't be heading out to help patrol officers play action hero, however. Instead, the steel-bodied Tesla is planned to be used for the IPD's Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program as well as helping police to connect with the local community.



Of course, if you have the first police Cybertruck on duty, you can’t just casually pull it out of the garage. It deserves a special introduction. So, the IPD produced a slick minute-long video to reveal the truck. The video leans heavily into a Terminator theme, using dramatic lighting, dark, deserted roads — and, of course, Brad Fiedel's iconic theme music.



The IPD wanted an eye-catching vehicle, and they certainly found it with this Cybertruck. "For over three decades, our DARE officers have driven attention-grabbing and one-of-a-kind vehicles that never fail to turn heads and excite students,” said the IPD in a Facebook post. They believe that the truck will help “start positive conversations and promote community interaction.”

While the Cybertruck is not expected to be used as a patrol vehicle, the IPD did say that it can be used to respond to emergencies when needed. Polie sat local residents will have the opportunity to see the Cybertruck at pop-up events in coming weeks.

Of course, not everyone is excited about a police Cybertruck. Some comments on social media accused the truck as being a waste of tax money. The price of the Cybertruck with all the emergency equipment installed came to $153,175.03. However, according to an NBC News report, the IPD claims that a regular Ford Police Interceptor costs $116,000 and has a three-to-four-year life expectancy. The IPD expects to use the Cybertruck for 10 years, so that could help justify the cost. (Also, if you're a fan of this rig, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for a police auction in Irvine, California in 2034.)

