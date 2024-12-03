This California man swapped life in America for a surfer’s paradise in Bali — and rakes in a whopping $254K/year

Steven Guo is living the dream in Bali. He shares a swanky villa in a tropical surfer’s paradise with good friends and brings in a good income working just a few hours per day.

Guo, 24, isn’t just slacking off in paradise. When he was just 7 years old, Guo and his mother immigrated to Canada from China and he watched as his mother worked several jobs just to put food on the table. The experience lit an entrepreneurial spirit in him from a young age, motivating him to ensure his family would never have to go through such hardship again, he told CNBC Make It.

At 12, Guo made his first $10,000 running a Minecraft server. Then at 17, he made $200,000 on a fidget spinner company. Today, he runs a company called Manifest Five, which owns, operates and advises e-commerce brands worldwide. And as he told CNBC, he’s on track to make $254,000 this year.

Living large with a lower cost of living

As Guo told CNBC, “success is as much about the lifestyle that you want to build as the business itself.”

In Bali, he rents a four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa with a pool and large kitchen; it even comes with daily cleaning. He shares the villa with his two traveling companions and pays $1,600 of the $4,800 monthly rent. He also pays $207 a month for primary health insurance through Blue Cross and about $80 a month for his scooter, which is his main mode of transportation. He spends about $530 a month on food — mostly eating out at “warungs,” which are small family-run restaurants.

His dollar stretches much further in Bali than in Southern California, since the cost of living in Bali is 65% lower than in Los Angeles, according to LivingCost.org. In L.A., rent for a single person is about $3,187 a month for a much less glamorous place. Food expenses are $714 a month and transportation is $218 per month.

What to consider before making a similar move

If you’re considering making a similar move, you’ll need to invest in health insurance (many digital nomad and other long-term visas require proof of insurance). You’ll want to shop around, since it may cost much more than Guo pays as a healthy 24-year-old — particularly if you have any preexisting conditions.

