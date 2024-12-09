California man says he lost $38,000 — money meant for his mom — to a SIM swap scam. Here's how you can protect yourself

Justin Chan of Carlsbad, California, says a hacker drained $38,000 from his bank account after his phone number was compromised in a SIM swapping scam — and he’s not sure he’ll get the money back.

“This could happen to anybody,” he told ABC 10 News in a story broadcast Nov. 25.

One night in September, Chan says he started receiving odd notifications on his phone and realized it was no longer connected to his cellular network. There were no bars and he was unable to send or receive calls. He now believes he was a victim of SIM swapping, a scam in which criminals take over your phone number.

Access to his cell service wasn’t the only thing Chan says he lost. A letter shared with ABC 10 News shows three wire transfers totaling $38,000 from a Bank of America account.

“I’ve never wired money out of Bank of America,” he said. “It’s just been money that’s been sitting there waiting for my mom to use as rent, as funds, as food, as utility payments.”

The bank initially denied his fraud claim, Chan says, and he’s worried he may never be able to recover the funds.

What is a SIM swap attack?

A SIM swap is a type of fraud where scammers trick a mobile carrier into transferring a victim’s phone number to a device they control. This can be done by calling the company and impersonating the victim, which Chan claims happened to him.

“I told them that, ‘This is not me. Why did you switch the phone line over?’ And they basically said, ‘We have verification.’ And I asked them, ‘What kind of verification did you have?’ And they said, ‘We had the last four digits of your credit card.’ And I thought, ‘That was not me, and why would you do that?’” Chan said.

Once fraudsters gain control of a person’s phone number, they can intercept calls and texts, including two-factor authentication codes, which can give them access to a victim’s financial accounts. This scam often coincides with gathering a victim's personal details, which are used to help gain access to accounts.

Another letter shared with ABC 10 News indicates Bank of America denied Chan a refund after its investigation found at least one of the transactions in question was confirmed via text message.

