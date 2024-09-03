Advertisement
California-based Clearlake to buy Natixis' private credit unit

Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - California-based investor Clearlake Capital said on Tuesday it would buy pan-European private credit specialist MV Credit from asset manager Natixis Investment Managers, part of a wider push by investors into lending to companies as banks retrench.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, Clearlake said in a statement. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clearlake, which also is a co-owner of Chelsea football club, said the deal would add $5.1 billion of assets from MV Credit, taking its total to $90 billion, of which $28 billion will be in credit.

Clearlake said the acquisition of the London-based specialist would enable it to expand its private credit business further in Europe.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and David Evans)