Calian Group Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations
Key Financial Results
Revenue: CA$185.0m (up 11% from 3Q 2023).
Net income: CA$1.30m (down 72% from 3Q 2023).
Profit margin: 0.7% (down from 2.8% in 3Q 2023).
EPS: CA$0.11 (down from CA$0.40 in 3Q 2023).
Calian Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations
Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 77%.
Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.4% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in Canada.
The company's shares are down 15% from a week ago.
Risk Analysis
We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Calian Group that you should be aware of before investing here.
