Calgarians fail to meet water reduction targets for third consecutive day

CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.

"This morning, our education teams were out in the community working on the ground to ensure that Calgarians are aware that we are in Stage 4 water restrictions,” Michael Thompson, with the city’s infrastructure department, told reporters Thursday.

“To their amazement, they came across dozens of homes and businesses that had automatic irrigation systems running.”

It had rained steadily for hours the previous day.

Officials warned the excess use is drawing down on the city’s precious water reserves.

"I would like to remind you that your actions are incredibly important to ensure we're making the most of our limited water supply," Thompson said.

"If you haven't yet made changes to your water use, I ask again that you start taking action immediately."

Calgarians have been asked to reduce water use until late September as a second round of repairs are made to a water main in the city's northwest.

Its 1.6 million residents are banned from using sprinklers and hoses with potable water and are being urged to cut their use indoors by taking three-minute showers, holding off on toilet flushes and running fewer dishwasher and laundry loads.

The goal is to reduce daily water usage by 25 per cent to a maximum of 450 million litres.

That number is not being met.

On the first day of restrictions Monday, Calgarians used 533 million litres.

On Tuesday it was 497 million, followed by 494 million on Wednesday.

The city is looking to keep enough water in the system for daily use, but also for firefighting and for critical services like hospitals.

Thompson reiterated there is a $3,000 fine for outdoor watering and said the city has increased the number of enforcement officers.

This is the second time Calgary and surrounding communities have had to ration water due to problems with the Bearspaw South Feeder Main in northwest Calgary.

Story continues

The first round of restrictions took place after the pipe ruptured in early June.

Calgarians for the most part reduced water usage as necessary and the restrictions eased in the weeks that followed as the pipe was repaired.

However, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced earlier this month that the line would need to be shut down again to repair other problem spots in the pipe that needed to be fixed before the winter freeze-up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.

— By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

The Canadian Press