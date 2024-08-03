Calfrac Well Services Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.29 (vs CA$0.63 in 2Q 2023)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$426.0m (down 8.7% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: CA$24.5m (down 51% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 5.8% (down from 11% in 2Q 2023).

EPS: CA$0.29 (down from CA$0.63 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Calfrac Well Services Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.2% decline forecast for the Energy Services industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Energy Services industry.

The company's shares are down 4.7% from a week ago.

Valuation

Following the latest earnings results, Calfrac Well Services may be undervalued based on 6 different valuation benchmarks we assess. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

