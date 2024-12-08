Caleres, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

There's been a notable change in appetite for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 13% to US$27.18. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$741m were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 10% to hit US$1.20 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Caleres

NYSE:CAL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2024

Following last week's earnings report, Caleres' four analysts are forecasting 2026 revenues to be US$2.82b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 17% to US$3.58 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.19 in 2026. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The average price target fell 14% to US$31.67, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Caleres, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$38.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Caleres' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2026 expected to display 1.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2.5% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Caleres is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story Continues