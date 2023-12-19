Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for WashTec is €36.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With €32.70 share price, WashTec appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 28% lower than WashTec's analyst price target of €50.25

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €36.6m €42.4m €45.0m €36.0m €30.9m €27.9m €26.0m €24.8m €24.1m €23.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -14.18% Est @ -9.79% Est @ -6.71% Est @ -4.56% Est @ -3.06% Est @ -2.00% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% €34.6 €37.8 €37.9 €28.6 €23.2 €19.7 €17.4 €15.7 €14.3 €13.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €242m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €24m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (5.9%– 0.5%) = €434m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €434m÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= €245m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €487m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €32.7, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

XTRA:WSU Discounted Cash Flow December 19th 2023

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at WashTec as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for WashTec

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for WSU.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For WashTec, we've put together three important aspects you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with WashTec . Future Earnings: How does WSU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

