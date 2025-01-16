Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Volution Group is UK£5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Volution Group's UK£5.32 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for FAN is UK£6.46, which is 20% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Volution Group

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£56.5m UK£63.1m UK£65.4m UK£65.7m UK£66.4m UK£67.3m UK£68.4m UK£69.6m UK£70.8m UK£72.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Est @ 0.56% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 1.58% Est @ 1.74% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 1.93% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% UK£52.4 UK£54.4 UK£52.3 UK£48.8 UK£45.8 UK£43.1 UK£40.6 UK£38.3 UK£36.2 UK£34.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£446m

Story Continues