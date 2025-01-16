Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Volution Group is UK£5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Volution Group's UK£5.32 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
Analyst price target for FAN is UK£6.46, which is 20% above our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£56.5m
|
UK£63.1m
|
UK£65.4m
|
UK£65.7m
|
UK£66.4m
|
UK£67.3m
|
UK£68.4m
|
UK£69.6m
|
UK£70.8m
|
UK£72.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x4
|
Est @ 0.56%
|
Est @ 1.02%
|
Est @ 1.35%
|
Est @ 1.58%
|
Est @ 1.74%
|
Est @ 1.85%
|
Est @ 1.93%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7%
|
UK£52.4
|
UK£54.4
|
UK£52.3
|
UK£48.8
|
UK£45.8
|
UK£43.1
|
UK£40.6
|
UK£38.3
|
UK£36.2
|
UK£34.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£446m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£72m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.1%) = UK£1.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.3b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= UK£623m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£1.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£5.3, the company appears about fair value at a 1.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Volution Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.160. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Volution Group
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Volution Group, there are three further items you should assess:
-
Financial Health: Does FAN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Future Earnings: How does FAN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
