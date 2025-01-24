Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Southern Packaging Group is S$0.43 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.38 share price, Southern Packaging Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Southern Packaging Group's peers are currently trading at a premium of 1,074% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Southern Packaging Group

Is Southern Packaging Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥13.5m CN¥13.8m CN¥14.1m CN¥14.4m CN¥14.7m CN¥15.0m CN¥15.3m CN¥15.7m CN¥16.0m CN¥16.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.10% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.19% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 2.21% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 10% CN¥12.2 CN¥11.3 CN¥10.4 CN¥9.6 CN¥8.9 CN¥8.3 CN¥7.6 CN¥7.1 CN¥6.5 CN¥6.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥88m

Story Continues