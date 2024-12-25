Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, SFC Energy fair value estimate is €16.53
-
Current share price of €16.68 suggests SFC Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
Analyst price target for F3C is €27.50, which is 66% above our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€2.81m
|
€8.97m
|
€21.0m
|
€18.3m
|
€16.8m
|
€15.8m
|
€15.2m
|
€14.9m
|
€14.7m
|
€14.6m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -8.55%
|
Est @ -5.70%
|
Est @ -3.70%
|
Est @ -2.30%
|
Est @ -1.32%
|
Est @ -0.64%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6%
|
€2.7
|
€8.0
|
€17.8
|
€14.7
|
€12.7
|
€11.4
|
€10.4
|
€9.6
|
€9.0
|
€8.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €105m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €15m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (5.6%– 1.0%) = €315m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €315m÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= €182m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €287m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €16.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SFC Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.133. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for SFC Energy
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.
