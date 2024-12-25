Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, SFC Energy fair value estimate is €16.53

Current share price of €16.68 suggests SFC Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for F3C is €27.50, which is 66% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.81m €8.97m €21.0m €18.3m €16.8m €15.8m €15.2m €14.9m €14.7m €14.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -8.55% Est @ -5.70% Est @ -3.70% Est @ -2.30% Est @ -1.32% Est @ -0.64% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6% €2.7 €8.0 €17.8 €14.7 €12.7 €11.4 €10.4 €9.6 €9.0 €8.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €105m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.6%.

